Woodbury County Republicans will meet to consider candidates for supervisor, auditor
Woodbury County Courthouse exterior

Most Woodbury County departments are housed in the Woodbury County Courthouse in downtown Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- More than 100 Republican Party delegates in Woodbury County will meet next week to pick the party's nominee for a seat on the county board of supervisors.

No Republican filed by the primary election deadline late March for the county board District 3 or county auditor positions. However, Iowa election laws say entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until Aug. 26 to hold special conventions to name a nominee.

Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart on Monday said the special convention will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 21, at Morningside Assembly of God church.

The roughly 150 Republicans who served as delegates at the county convention in March can vote on the nominee at the meeting, which is technically known as a reconvened county convention.

"It is a straight vote of the delegates by secret ballot, with a majority of the voters (determining) the candidate," Stewart said.

The District 3 position is held by Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City who is running for re-election. Stewart said two Republicans who are considering the position are Jeremy Taylor, a former county supervisor, and Brian Miller, the party's nominee who lost to Pottebaum in 2016.

Brian Miller head shot

Miller

The special convention process in Iowa is rarely used. The last times Republican Party conventions in Woodbury County were held to determine county supervisor nominees were in 2016 and 2004.

Coincidentally, Miller was voted in by acclamation in the 2016 special convention to be the Republican nominee for the supervisor seat.

In June, Taylor, who resigned his county board seat earlier this year, confirmed to the Journal that he is considering running for another supervisor seat.

Jeremy Taylor: Iowa 4th congressional district 2020 candidates

Taylor

Taylor resigned his county supervisor District 2 seat on Jan. 31. That came one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address, concerning a second home he owned in District 3, from which Taylor could now run.

Three of the five county supervisor positions will go before voters in the Nov. 3 election.

