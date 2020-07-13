Woodbury County Republicans will meet to consider candidates for supervisor, auditor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- More than 100 Republican Party delegates in Woodbury County will meet next week to pick the party's nominee for a seat on the county board of supervisors.

No Republican filed by the primary election deadline late March for the county board District 3 or county auditor positions. However, Iowa election laws say entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until Aug. 26 to hold special conventions to name a nominee.

Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart on Monday said the special convention will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 21, at Morningside Assembly of God church.

The roughly 150 Republicans who served as delegates at the county convention in March can vote on the nominee at the meeting, which is technically known as a reconvened county convention.

"It is a straight vote of the delegates by secret ballot, with a majority of the voters (determining) the candidate," Stewart said.

The District 3 position is held by Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City who is running for re-election. Stewart said two Republicans who are considering the position are Jeremy Taylor, a former county supervisor, and Brian Miller, the party's nominee who lost to Pottebaum in 2016.