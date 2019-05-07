SIOUX CITY -- Running a bit late because he said road conditions have been causing daily delays of at least one hour, Eric Nelson strode to the podium at the end of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting and presented a bill for hired work related to what he called a "travesty" situation.
Nelson in the Tuesday meeting asserted county Secondary Roads Department crews have only rarely performed needed sculpting of the gravel road along which he runs a farming operation east of Moville, Iowa.
Nelson cited Jasper Avenue as soggy, which has resulted in trucks getting stuck. He said improvements have been slow to come by since mid-March flooding that widely impacted the county, after rain and snowmelt flowed into backed-up waterways.
"The roads are still in pretty bad shape," Nelson said.
County Engineer Mark Nahra said county crews are still addressing flood-damaged roads, so he would check into how frequently plow-driving crews have graded Jasper Avenue in recent weeks.
"Some of the normal maintenance has probably not been gotten to," Nahra said.
Last month, he estimated flooding caused $1.5 million in damage to county roads, and that much of the repair work has already been completed. The two worst paved road sections necessitating the costliest long-term repairs, since floodwaters eroded part of the pavement, are on Highway 982 near Holly Springs and County Road L-37 near Danbury.
Nelson said he hired grading work near his property along Jasper Avenue. He told he supervisors, "My wife said, 'Yay, the road grader went by.' I said, 'Yes, dear, but not the one you think.' "
Nelson said he didn't expect the county to pay the $120 bill, but he wanted them to know some people see the gravel conditions as in need of improvements.
He said the most important thing, beyond the problems of two farm vendors saying "they won't come to my farm," is that gravel road conditions could keep ambulance or fire trucks from reaching residents in an emergency.
Nelson pointed out he had spoken to the supervisors on road conditions last month. He doesn't want to come again in June with unresolved issues, and urged quick attention to better grading of county roads.
"Either that, or you need to buy a pile of signs that say, 'Enter At Your Own Risk,' " Nelson said.