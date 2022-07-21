 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woodbury County Secondary Roads employees land 4% pay raise

  • 0
Street construction
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County secondary roads employees will receive a 4 percent wage increase on top of a 2.25 percent negotiated raise.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved up to $115,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be used for a 4 percent wage increase to unionized secondary roads employees. This increase is in addition to the union negotiated increase.

Secondary roads employees do not have step wage increases for years of service and the most experienced equipment operators earn less than those in four out of five comparable counties in Iowa, according to research done by the human resources department.

Story County, Pottawattamie County, Dubuque County and Johnson County all have higher maximum salaries then Woodbury County and each have step increases for road employees.

“A flat wage, regardless of years of service, fails to retain essential employees,” Supervisor Matthew Ung said in the agenda item.

People are also reading…

The new wages for secondary roads employees are: $26.92 for equipment operator; $26.44 for engineering technician I; $30.09 for engineering technician II and $32.39 for draftsman.

In FY24 the employees will also receive a 2 percent negotiated increase on top of these rates. In the future, the 4 percent wage increase will be absorbed into the secondary roads budget.

This is a similar process the board went through went approving an 8 percent wage increase for Woodbury County jailers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: River-Cade parade 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News