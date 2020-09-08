Woodbury County seeking $1.3 million in federal funding for coronavirus costs

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors took a step that could result in federal funding coming to reimburse county expenses that resulted from responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The county supervisors voted unanimously to request reimbursement of $1,307,191, for eligible costs, although a listing of such costs was not discussed in the weekly board meeting.
The request is to tap into the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund, which has a pool of $125 million to be spent in the state, as a part of the CARES Act, often called the federal stimulus package of $2 trillion, passed earlier this year as the pandemic impact worsened.
The Iowa relief fund can be used for expenses from March 1 through Dec. 31 that are not being reimbursed from other sources.
Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Rebecca Socknat said the possibility of getting the reimbursement is important, because the pandemic brunt came after the county set the 2020-21 fiscal year budget in March.
Socknat said details on the possibility of getting some money will be better known in the upcoming days.
"This is our first step in being able to apply for the reimbursement," she said.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act, in which one major component involves payments of up to $1,200 per person, plus an additional $500 for each child under age 17. Lawmakers set the program to bolster the sluggish economy, in a time of layoffs and furloughs, as a wide variety of businesses closed.
In other business, the supervisors approved $15,000 in county funding for a seven foot wide trail that is being added adjacent to Christy Road in Sioux City. Dan Hiserote, of Overlook Developers, explained several entities are pooling resources to build the trail for $150,000, with the county asked to fund 10 percent.
Supervisor Keith Radig said he had heard about people wanting that Morningside area project, which extends from Overlook Lane to Southern Hills Drive. Some of the entities providing money include Siouxland Trails Foundation, the city of Sioux City and businesses such as Dairy Queen, Southdale Nursery and Scheels.
