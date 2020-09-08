Woodbury County seeking $1.3 million in federal funding for coronavirus costs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors took a step that could result in federal funding coming to reimburse county expenses that resulted from responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The county supervisors voted unanimously to request reimbursement of $1,307,191, for eligible costs, although a listing of such costs was not discussed in the weekly board meeting.

The request is to tap into the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund, which has a pool of $125 million to be spent in the state, as a part of the CARES Act, often called the federal stimulus package of $2 trillion, passed earlier this year as the pandemic impact worsened.

The Iowa relief fund can be used for expenses from March 1 through Dec. 31 that are not being reimbursed from other sources.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Rebecca Socknat said the possibility of getting the reimbursement is important, because the pandemic brunt came after the county set the 2020-21 fiscal year budget in March.

Socknat said details on the possibility of getting some money will be better known in the upcoming days.

"This is our first step in being able to apply for the reimbursement," she said.