Woodbury County sees decline in absentee ballot requests, uptick in in-person voting ahead of June 7 primary

SIOUX CITY -- Absentee ballot requests in Woodbury County are lower than in previous years, while early in-person voting is higher ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

The county's chief election official believes this is a direct result of state law changes regarding absentee ballots. May 23 was the deadline to request absentee ballots.

County Auditor Pat Gill said absentee ballot requests were lower than the last comparable election in 2018, due to state changes restricting county auditors from mailing out request forms to registered voters.

As of Friday afternoon, 2,450 absentee ballots had been requested in Woodbury County, and 300 have not yet been returned, Gill said.

Of that amount, 1,370 were for registered Republicans and 1,082 for Democrats.

In 2018, Gill said there were almost 4,000 absentee ballots requested.

The state changes also restrict when a ballot can be returned. Previously, any ballot that was post-marked on the election day would be accepted. Now, Gill said the ballots have to be into the Auditor's office by the close of polls on Tuesday.

Early voting for the June 7 primary election started May 18 and 660 people have voted early, as of Friday afternoon. This is double the 330 people who early voted in 2018.

Gill believes this is also a result of the restriction surrounding absentee ballots, causing those who would normally vote absentee to vote in person.

The Woodbury County ballot includes a contested race in the Democratic and Republican parties.

Community organizer and perennial candidate Maria Rundquist and teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger are competing for the Democratic nomination in Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2.

On the Republican ballot, Jacklyn Fox, an assistant Woodbury County attorney for 10 years, and James Loomis, an assistant Woodbury County attorney for 19 years, are competing for nomination as Woodbury County Attorney.

Other contested races are at the state and national levels. The Republican ballot includes challenges between Jim Carlin and Chuck Grassley for U.S. Senator; Mark Peters and Ken E. Carlson for District 13 State Representative; and Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa for State Auditor.

On the Democratic ballot, Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst are vying for the U.S. Senator Nomination; and Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker for the Secretary of State office.

If voters still have absentee ballots they wish to return, Gill recommends they return them to the auditor's office by hand, or by the ballot box outside the courthouse.

Election day is Tuesday. If a voter requested an absentee ballot but decides to vote in person, Gill said the voter must bring the requested ballot to their polling place. If the voter lost their ballot, the lost ballot will be voided unless it has been returned.

The auditor's office will be open Saturday for early voting.

