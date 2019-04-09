SIOUX CITY -- Repairs are still on the way for flood-damaged roads, but Woodbury County officials are planning ahead for road and bridge improvements that lie ahead over the next five years.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the plan proposed by County Engineer Mark Nahra for fixing roads and bridges, with the projects totaling a combined $30.1 million through fiscal year 2023-24.
At the end of the board meeting, Eric Nelson, a farmer from Moville, urged the supervisors to also be mindful of moving gravel roads to a better condition. Gravel roads are not addressed in the five-year plan, but Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said the board is steering toward a plan that could add $6.5 million toward the estimated $12.5 million to fix the network of rural gravel roads.
Over many years, gravel has worn away, and county officials say the best fix would give up to a six-inch layer of gravel.
"The (gravel) roads are really bad. I know I'm not telling you anything you don't already know," Nelson said.
The county sets a new five-year plan each April, and it is shared with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Many projects are on the list for a few years, until completed, and last year the five-year plan totaled $29.3 million.
The largest year for projects comes in FY 2019-20, starting in July, with spending of $8.2 million.
Nahra said notable items in the five-year plan include repairs to six bridges, plus converting a gravel road near Anthon to pavement for two miles.
Grading work for County Road D-50 will be done in the year ahead, in order to route farm-related traffic from running through the middle of Anthon, a city of 565. The paving timeline was uncertain last year, but now has been set for 2021.
Related to March flooding, Nahra is still working on two projects more immediately, outside of the five-year plan. Twenty-nine county road sections were closed at the height of the flooding.
Two will require costly long-term repairs, as the floodwaters eroded part of the pavement on Highway 982 near Holly Springs and County Road L-37 near Danbury.