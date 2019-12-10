Woodbury County settles contract with 2 percent raises for roads workers union

SIOUX CITY -- Unionized workers in the Woodbury County Secondary Roads Department will get higher raises running from 2 to 2.5 percent over four years, in a union contract that begins July 1, 2020.

Members of the Communications Workers of America Local 7103 and the county publicly presented their opening offers, then negotiated in private, until reaching a tentative agreement in November.

Woodbury County Human Resources Department Director Melissa Thomas released details of the CWA contract, which runs through June 30, 2024, since union members ratified the accord and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors affirmed it in a Tuesday meeting.

With the final agreement, the union members will receive a 2.5 percent raise effective July 1, then 2.25 percent raises will follow over the next two years, and a 2 percent raise comes in the fourth year.

"Both sides are happy with the conclusion," Thomas said.

Another element of the contract says the annual safety clothing allowance for employees will rise from the current $210 to $225 next year, while subsequent increases will leave the amount at $250 by the fourth year.