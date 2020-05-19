Woodbury County sheriff candidate files action over opponent's fundraising

The contributions in question came from Winkel and Sons, Inc. for $4,000 on April 27 and $2,200 on May 11, 2020, plus $250 from Hisarmor Faith, Inc. on April 1. Both entities are based in Sergeant Bluff.

The campaign reports of all Iowans seeking county office were due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board. Wieck's report was posted online, saying he had filed the original report at 4 p.m. Monday and that the amended report was filed 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Wieck said those contributions were returned to the corporate entities Tuesday, and people affiliated with those entities then turned around and gave him those same amounts in donations as individuals.

The campaign report had addendums next to the three donations that said, "This check is being returned to the donor and will be replaced by a personal check. This transaction will be reported on the July 19, 2020 report."

Wieck's report showed he raised $35,760 in funds since January and spent $32,765 in campaign expenses, leaving him $2,995 in campaign cash on hand. Of those contributions, $7,160 came from his parents, including Ron Wieck, who is a former state legislator from Sioux City.

Sheehan's campaign finance report was not posted at the state website by 5 p.m., but Wingert said the report would be filed on time Tuesday, and show Sheehan received over 120 individual contributions during the period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.