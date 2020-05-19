Woodbury County sheriff candidate files action over opponent's fundraising

SIOUX CITY -- A Republican candidate for Woodbury County sheriff on Tuesday returned over $6,000 in campaign contributions from two corporate donors as his opponent filed an ethics complaint, saying the donations were illegal under state law.
Todd Wieck said he learned of the contributions being drawn on corporate accounts Tuesday morning, so he "immediately self-reported" and returned the contributions, since corporate donations are not allowed. He said he also filed a new disclosure report.
"It was a mistake, an oversight, on both parts," Wieck said, in terms of the donors not properly giving the money as individuals and for his own team not catching that right away.
Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office, and Chad Sheehan, a former Sioux City police officer, are seeking the GOP nomination for sheriff in the June 2 primary. The two veteran law enforcement officials are seeking to succeed Republican Sheriff Dave Drew, who decided not to run for re-election.
Sheehan filed an ethics complaint with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office against Wieck's campaign for accepting illegal corporate contributions on three occasions, Sheehan's campaign committee chairman, Michel Wingert, said.
The contributions in question came from Winkel and Sons, Inc. for $4,000 on April 27 and $2,200 on May 11, 2020, plus $250 from Hisarmor Faith, Inc. on April 1. Both entities are based in Sergeant Bluff.
The campaign reports of all Iowans seeking county office were due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board. Wieck's report was posted online, saying he had filed the original report at 4 p.m. Monday and that the amended report was filed 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Wieck said those contributions were returned to the corporate entities Tuesday, and people affiliated with those entities then turned around and gave him those same amounts in donations as individuals.
The campaign report had addendums next to the three donations that said, "This check is being returned to the donor and will be replaced by a personal check. This transaction will be reported on the July 19, 2020 report."
Wieck's report showed he raised $35,760 in funds since January and spent $32,765 in campaign expenses, leaving him $2,995 in campaign cash on hand. Of those contributions, $7,160 came from his parents, including Ron Wieck, who is a former state legislator from Sioux City.
Sheehan's campaign finance report was not posted at the state website by 5 p.m., but Wingert said the report would be filed on time Tuesday, and show Sheehan received over 120 individual contributions during the period.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.