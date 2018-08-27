SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors paid nearly $42,000 to a Sioux City law firm over the last year to work through the process of leaving a regional mental health agency.
A Journal analysis of invoices shows the county was billed $41,761 in costs for 250 hours of work by the Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City since September. That's when the majority of the county board leaned heavily on outside legal counsel in its quest to exit the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services.
"We are pleased at the results that Woodbury County has exercised its initially challenged but now settled legal ability to move to a much better region," Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said in a statement Thursday to the Journal. Taylor led the effort to withdraw from Sioux Rivers over disagreements with the other two counties, Plymouth and Sioux, and transition to the Rolling Hills Community Service Region, effective on July 1, 2019.
County supervisors chose not to use the team of lawyers in the Woodbury County Attorney's Office, which normally handles legal issues for the board.
"Any time the county is involved in what could be potential litigation and in navigating a difficult legal issue, it is wise to get sound legal advice. We have relied upon Heidman Law for their professionalism and proven expertise in these matters, given the amount of time and intricacy of the issues (rather than seek internal counsel)," Taylor wrote.
The expenses for work by Heidman included preparation of documents, working through many phone calls and emails from Taylor, reviewing statutes on mental health region functioning and resolutions presented for votes in county meetings. The costs also included several reviews of Journal articles written on the Sioux Rivers departure process, plus Journal letters to the editor.
Woodbury County remains in the Sioux Rivers region for one more fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Woodbury, Sioux and Plymouth counties founded Sioux Rivers in 2014 when Iowa moved from a county-based to regional system for providing mental health services to disabled, low-income and other Iowans. Woodbury sought to leave Sioux Rivers over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that can't happen until July 2019. Over many months of 2017 and 2018, there were a host of Woodbury County, Sioux Rivers and Rolling Hills board meetings where Taylor and other county supervisors spoke about and voted on key steps.
Taylor was one of two county supervisors who served on the Sioux Rivers governance board in 2017, although he has given up those duties in 2018. Others who served in that role lately have been Matthew Ung and Keith Radig.
Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum opposed the concept of leaving Sioux Rivers, saying the counties should work out disagreements. Eventually Pottebaum voted with many of the exiting measures, but on Friday he said he disagrees with the private attorney firm use.
"For me, I'd rather use my own county attorney," he said.
Much of the Heidman work was billed at $170 per hour. Many contacts were for partial hours.
Taylor did not address a question on which supervisors budget line would be used to pay for the costs.
"While we are fiscally conservative with tax dollars, as has been proven the last four years, much was at stake: a multimillion-dollar mental health budget, the disposition of real county-owned property and the continuation of high-quality services," Taylor said.
"The legal analyses as well as methodical negotiating of our positions with DHS and the other two counties proved helpful in coming to agreements short of actual litigation, which would have cost much more in the end."
The first of the Heidman billed hours was on Sept. 26, 2017, with a call involving Taylor and Ung. Some of the Heidman contacts that month were with Ung, and all of them included Taylor, for such items as "receipt and review of outline of discussion points for withdrawing from Region from Jeremy Taylor," an invoice summarizes.
Pottebaum said he opposed the billing for "talking points," which "didn't seem like something we should be paying other attorneys for."
The crackup of the Sioux Rivers agency may wind up in a complete dissolution, with no counties left.
Officials in Plymouth and Sioux counties hope to exit Sioux Rivers and join the North Iowa Care Connection region, which includes the more northerly counties of Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto.