Woodbury County supervisor candidate proposes pay cut

SIOUX CITY – Democratic Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger wants to cut the pay of county supervisors.

Dumkrieger believes the supervisors pay should match the county’s median income.

In January, the board refused a proposed 22 percent wage increase, keeping the pay at $37,040.70 for supervisors and $44,100.20 for the chair.

"In my first month in office, I will move to decrease Supervisor pay to the median income, matching the average pay of a Woodbury County resident. Supervisor pay will only increase when that average goes up,” he said in a news release.

The median income of a Woodbury County resident is $31,552, according to the U.S. Census.

During the FY23 budget discussions, the Woodbury County Compensation board recommended the 22 percent increase to bring Woodbury County supervisors up to comparable rates in other counties.

Compensation Board Chair Douglas Phillips said more than a decade ago the board chose to deny an increase for two or three times in a row. He said this had a substantial impact on where they sit in comparison to other counties.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor recommended the board approve a zero percent wage increase, stating the board members are called to serve and are not on the board because of pay.

Supervisors Matthew Ung and Rocky De Witt voted against the decrease, citing inflation and historically low supervisor raises.

“I’m not talking about a raise, I’m talking about keeping up with inflation,” Ung said at the time. A week later, Ung proposed a decrease to $5,000 for supervisors, to show what he called “servant leadership.”

Dumkrieger said in his release he hopes the policy change will “stop the politicizing of board wage increases” and believes tying it to the county's median income will ensure supervisors would not be able to vote to raise their own wages, and instead work to increase all wages in Woodbury County.

Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, will face Republican candidate Dan Bittinger in November for one open supervisor seat.

Born in Onawa, Iowa and raised in Soldier, Iowa, Dumkrieger earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He is an art teacher in the the Lawton-Bronson school district.