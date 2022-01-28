Woodbury County Supervisor Justin Wright won't seek another term

SIOUX CITY – Justin Wright, who won a special election in 2020 for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, will not seek a new four-year term in District 2 this year.

Wright, a math teacher in the Sioux City Community School District, was elected in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Jeremy Taylor, who resigned his seat in District 2. Taylor later won election in a different supervisor district.

Wright, a Republican, received 53 percent of the vote, 4,841-4,234 versus Democrat Tim Kacena in the July 2020 special election. Wright's term runs through January 2023.

“This short season of life has been incredibly fulfilling. Interesting, exciting, and meaningful work remains to be done in this community, and I will miss having the opportunity to be so directly involved,” Wright said.

Wright said he plans to refocus on his wife and three children, as well as teaching math and reinvigorating old hobbies.

Matthew Ung, who represents District 4, is also up for reelection this year, but the Republican has not announced whether he will run again.

Maria Rundquist, a Democrat, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the five-member seat. A retired business owner and educator Rundquist has run for other elected positions in the community such as mayor of council member, but has not been successful.

Rundquist is running on a platform of assisting the community with COVID-19 precautions, protecting the COVID recovery funds, protecting infrastructure funds, preventing liquid pipelines in the community and ensuring no more raising of property taxes.

