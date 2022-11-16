Woodbury County supervisor position to be filled in January

SIOUX CITY – The process to replace Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt will most likely start at the beginning of January.

Auditor Pat Gill plans to suggest former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew for the appointment.

De Witt was elected to Iowa Senate District 1, ousting Democrat Jackie Smith. He is not allowed to hold both elected positions and will have to step down from the Board of Supervisors before the legislative session begins in January.

A committee made up of the treasurer Tina Bertrand, auditor Pat Gill, and county attorney James Loomis will meet after De Witt’s resignation to make an appointment, Gill said.

Gill said he will make the motion to appoint Drew when that meeting occurs.

“I believe Mr. Drew to be the most qualified individual residing in the district,” Gill said. “Woodbury County would be well served by Mr. Drew and I hope I have the opportunity to work with him once again.”

Drew worked for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for 37 years, eight of which were as sheriff. He currently works at Western Iowa Tech as the college police science coordinator and the director of the Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

“I reached out to Mr. Drew and asked if he would consider the appointment and he indicated that he would accept the appointment, but he has no desire to seek election to the position once the current term expires,” Gill said.

De Witt told the Journal previously he plans on staying on the board until the end of the year. The Iowa legislative session begins on Jan. 9, with swearing-in occurring on Jan. 8

“There’s just more work to do yet. We’ve still got a few items to clean up that I’d like to be a part of before I resign,” he said.

Gill said if De Witt submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 2 setting his resignation date for Jan. 8, the committee could meet on Jan. 3. An appointment could be made four days after the publication of intent.

By law, the committee can make an appointment within 40 days of the vacancy or choose to hold a special election. Voters can petition for a special election within 14 days of the publication of the vacancy or appointment.

The petition must be signed by at least ten percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

Since the polling places are schools, Election Day is a no-school day for students, but students would still be in session for a special election.

“(A special election) would result in polling places being used while children are attending classes which to me is less than desirable,” Gill said in a statement.

Gill said it is important to fill the position before the budget process begins. He said this is the first year where the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will impact taxpayers and said it is the most critical budget in the 25 years he has worked in Woodbury County.

“I believe it is important that we have a full board in place as the budget is being considered and it is important to have people who have a good understanding of the budget process and what the county needs to operate and take into consideration what taxpayers can afford,” Gill said.