Woodbury County Supervisor wants $49 million jail vote pushed back to September

SIOUX CITY -- A member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors wants a potential vote on a $49 million new county jail to be held in September rather than March, but there is no strong sentiment on the part of the other four supervisors to delay.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said the process leading to a vote on a bond issue to finance a new jail should be delayed to give the public more time to digest crucial details about the project. The board did not vote Thursday on the matter of moving back the possible date for a bond issue. The plan had been to aim for a vote on March 3.

"It would behoove us to take the next six months or key statistics with the proposed jail to be aired, so it is not rushed," Taylor said.

Supervisor Keith Radig disagreed, saying, "I am not one to push this off."

Supervisors Rocky De Witt, Marty Pottebaum and Matthew Ung did not commit to delaying the vote. Ung pointed out the county supervisors don't hold the actual power to set the vote date, as another entity will take care of that detail.