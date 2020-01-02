Woodbury County Supervisor wants $49 million jail vote pushed back to September

SIOUX CITY -- A member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors wants a potential vote on a $49 million new county jail to be held in September rather than March, but there is no strong sentiment on the part of the other four supervisors to delay.
Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said the process leading to a vote on a bond issue to finance a new jail should be delayed to give the public more time to digest crucial details about the project. The board did not vote Thursday on the matter of moving back the possible date for a bond issue. The plan had been to aim for a vote on March 3.
"It would behoove us to take the next six months or key statistics with the proposed jail to be aired, so it is not rushed," Taylor said.
Supervisor Keith Radig disagreed, saying, "I am not one to push this off."
Supervisors Rocky De Witt, Marty Pottebaum and Matthew Ung did not commit to delaying the vote. Ung pointed out the county supervisors don't hold the actual power to set the vote date, as another entity will take care of that detail.
Ung and Radig said a delay would increase the possible cost of the jail beyond the $50 million mark.
The discussions involve the work by county officials to move from continuing to operate the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center jail in downtown Sioux City. After two years of discussions, the county supervisors have said it isn't defensible to spend $12 million to $14 million on repairs to the downtown jail that opened in 1987 at 407 Seventh St.
The plan is to put a $49.3 million jail proposal, to fund what is estimated to be a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates, before voters for a referendum.
The proposal envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for local bond measures that raise property taxes.
In late December, the county supervisors took the first steps to create a joint “authority” with the city of Sioux City. The supervisors passed a resolution to adopt the articles of incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority.
Ung and Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman pointed out the authority is the entity that will set the vote date. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said if the vote is to be held on March 3, the deadline to authorize that timing with the county auditor falls on Jan. 17.
Butler also explained special elections in Iowa can only be held in March and September.
The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Holiday Village mobile home court.
If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years. A projection shared in December showed people owning a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year.
However, Taylor on Thursday again said the goal should be to protect county residents from a rise in property taxes, including passing a so-called taxpayer protection resolution, in order to "not encumber taxpayers should a new law enforcement center be built."
He said property taxes could be significantly reduced by tapping other revenues, such as the county sales tax fund, or reducing other big ticket county infrastructure expenses in the long range Capital Improvement Program for 10 years through 2030.
That taxpayer protection resolution will be voted upon in an upcoming meeting.