Woodbury County supervisors agree to hire attorney while people question Taylor's voter registration

SIOUX CITY -- A challenge questioning the address of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, as well as a petition asking if a vacancy exists on the board due to questions related to the address confusion, were filed Monday with County Auditor Pat Gill.

Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the address that he used to register to vote. A former ESL instructor who runs a translation business, Rundquist is a perennial candidate for office who most recently lost to Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in the Nov. 5 election.

Tom Verzani, of Lawton, Iowa, filed a petition that claims that Taylor is currently a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents, and, thus, his seat should be declared vacant. In June 2016, Verzani lost in a bid to become a Republican nominee for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to Rocky De Witt, who subsequently won the seat.

Gill said he accepted Verzani's petition, which required verified signatures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Iowa, counties draw districts based upon population and supervisors must reside in the districts in which they run.