Woodbury County supervisors agree to hire attorney while people question Taylor's voter registration

SIOUX CITY -- A challenge questioning the address of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, as well as a petition asking if a vacancy exists on the board due to questions related to the address confusion, were filed Monday with County Auditor Pat Gill.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the address that he used to register to vote. A former ESL instructor who runs a translation business, Rundquist is a perennial candidate for office who most recently lost to Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in the Nov. 5 election.
Tom Verzani, of Lawton, Iowa, filed a petition that claims that Taylor is currently a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents, and, thus, his seat should be declared vacant. In June 2016, Verzani lost in a bid to become a Republican nominee for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to Rocky De Witt, who subsequently won the seat.
Gill said he accepted Verzani's petition, which required verified signatures.
In Iowa, counties draw districts based upon population and supervisors must reside in the districts in which they run.
Taylor listed his house at 3213 Grandview Blvd. as his official address when he won re-election in District 2 in November 2018. But in May, he and his family purchased a $470,000 home in the Whispering Creek district of Sioux City. This is well outside of the northside district Taylor represents. Indeed, it is actually within District 3, which is represented by Supervisor Marty Pottebaum.
Iowa law said a vacancy is automatically triggered when an elected official moves out of a district.
Gill, who is also the county's commissioner of elections, asked for and received the board of supervisors' approval to hire Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips to represent the county in the voter registration challenge after County Attorney P.J. Jennings declared a conflict of interest in the case.
While Gill said he wasn't sure how much Phillips would charge in fees, a previous voter registration challenge cost the county approximately $170, several years ago.
Four of the supervisors voted to approve Phillips as legal counsel Monday. Taylor, who participated in the supervisors' regular meeting via telephone, abstained from the vote.