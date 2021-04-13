Woodbury County supervisors appoint Tina Bertrand as county treasurer

SIOUX CITY -- Tina Bertrand says she has big shoes to fill as the newly-appointed Woodbury County treasurer.

“I’m excited to be able to get involved,” Bertrand said.

The county board of supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to appoint Bertrand to the elected position vacated last week by Mike Clayton. The 75-year-old Clayton retired on April 2 with about 21 months remaining on his four-year term that expires at the end of 2022.

Like Clayton and the five supervisors, Bertrand is a Republican. She will be sworn in at 4:30 a.m. on April 20.

This is the first time Bertrand has held an elected position. She worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.

Tina Bertrand has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances. She is currently employed by CookDZ, LLC in Arizona. She said she will be able to commit full time hours to the treasurer.