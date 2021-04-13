Woodbury County supervisors appoint Tina Bertrand as county treasurer

SIOUX CITY -- Tina Bertrand says she has big shoes to fill as the newly-appointed Woodbury County treasurer.
“I’m excited to be able to get involved,” Bertrand said.
The county board of supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to appoint Bertrand to the elected position vacated last week by Mike Clayton. The 75-year-old Clayton retired on April 2 with about 21 months remaining on his four-year term that expires at the end of 2022.
Like Clayton and the five supervisors, Bertrand is a Republican. She will be sworn in at 4:30 a.m. on April 20.
This is the first time Bertrand has held an elected position. She worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.
Tina Bertrand has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances. She is currently employed by CookDZ, LLC in Arizona. She said she will be able to commit full time hours to the treasurer.
The county board selected Bertrand over two other candidates, Mike Headid, a former county employee who ran unsuccessfully as an independent in the 2018 treasurer's election, and Kolby DeWitt, a staffer for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Supervisor Rocky De Witt abstained from voting because Kolby DeWitt is his nephew.
"We found three outstanding applicants," Supervisor Justin Wright said, adding all the other candidates showed excellence in leadership, connection to the community, communication skills, experience and reputation.
Wright noted Bertrand and the other two candidates indicated they would run for the post when it comes up for election next year.
Supervisor Mathew Ung said he approached making the appointment a decision based on experience and ability to do the job.
“(Bertrand) has worked not only as a conduit of communication, but as being the responsible party for lengthy job duties and projects,” he said. “The financial background is a plus.”
Keith Radig agreed, stating he believed Tina’s qualifications were the best.
Mark Monson said Bertrand had the most experience handling $20 million to $50 million budgets.
To improve the quality of life for residents, Bertrand said she would work with the staff in all three departments to identify opportunities for enhancements and strive to maintain a high level of customer service.
She also said she would like to have an appointment system for the department of motor vehicles.
One experience Bertrand said prepares her for this role was planning a bond issue with a local school district.
“We had to work very closely with the finance companies,” she said.
Under state law, voters have the right to petition to force a special election to fill the reminder of Clayton's term. But a recent change to Iowa law gives voters just 14 days to gather the required signatures after an appointment. In the Woodbury County cases, petitioners would need to gather at least 4,570 signatures -- 10 percent of the participants in the last general election -- by April 27.
Caitlin Yamada