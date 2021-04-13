Woodbury County supervisors appoint Tina Bertrand to treasurer post

Tina Bertrand was selected as the new Woodbury County Treasurer.

The Woodbury Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to fill the remining term vacated by retired County Treasurer Mike Clayton.

Bertrand will be sworn in on April 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Bertrand said she is greatly honored and has big shoes to fill.

“I’m excited to be able to get involved,” she said.

Bertrand worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.

Tina Bertrand said she has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances.

To improve the quality of life for residents, Bertrand said she would work with the staff in all three departments to identify opportunities for enhancements and strive to maintain a high level of customer service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said she would like to have an appointment system for the department of motor vehicles.

One experience Bertrand said prepares her for this role was planning a bond issue with a school.