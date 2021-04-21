Woodbury County supervisors approve $61M budget that includes tax increase, pay increase

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County supervisors on Tuesday gave final approval to an over $61 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that raises the tax level for both urban and rural property and gives county workers a pay raise.

The budget also will cut by about $570,000 the county's contribution to Siouxland District Health Department, which has been on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and administering vaccine shots.

The supervisors set the proposed budget with property tax rates at $7.52 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city property and $9.99 per $1,000 for rural property. That's an increase of 36 cents for city property and 35 cents for rural property, compared to the current budget year that ends June 30.

The increase is partially due to a new CIP Loan and funding to cover higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center, county finance director Dennis Butler said.

Based on the new budget, county taxes for a residential home in the city assessed at $100,000 would total $424.41, while county taxes for a $100,000 home in rural areas would total $563.52.