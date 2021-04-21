Woodbury County supervisors approve $61M budget that includes tax increase, pay increase

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County supervisors on Tuesday gave final approval to an over $61 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that raises the tax level for both urban and rural property and gives county workers a pay raise.
The budget also will cut by about $570,000 the county's contribution to Siouxland District Health Department, which has been on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and administering vaccine shots.
The supervisors set the proposed budget with property tax rates at $7.52 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city property and $9.99 per $1,000 for rural property. That's an increase of 36 cents for city property and 35 cents for rural property, compared to the current budget year that ends June 30.
The increase is partially due to a new CIP Loan and funding to cover higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center, county finance director Dennis Butler said.
Based on the new budget, county taxes for a residential home in the city assessed at $100,000 would total $424.41, while county taxes for a $100,000 home in rural areas would total $563.52.
For the FY2021 fiscal year, the tax levy was proposed at $7.10 for city property and $9.57 for rural, but the actual rate was $7.16 and $9.63, respectively, according to the county.
The supervisors held a required public hearing before voting 4-0 to finalize the plan. No one from the public spoke at the hearing.
The budget includes a 2.75 percent pay raise for non-union workers and elected officials. Elected officials include the supervisors, county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer.
Human Resources Department director Melissa Thomas said most county unionized employees are operating off negotiated contracts that give raises in the vicinity of 2.75 percent.
As they began their budget talks in January, the supervisors said they faced a “tough budget year” with the challenge of reducing a $3.4 million gap in funding.
Among those steps included transferring $300,000 from the county's share of casino gambling proceeds to a fund that would reduce property taxes, along with dropping the reserve level in two funds.
The largest dollar figure involved dropping the county allocation to Siouxland District Health Department by $570,000. The department will receive almost $2.22 million in funding from the county, Butler said.
Butler noted SDHD received $252,174 from the CARES Act and had $1.4 million in reserves, or around a 43 percent reserve. The reduction in county funds results in a 25 percent reserve, or $814,376, according to the board action item.
At an earlier meeting, SDHD Director Kevin Grieme noted that the department is now helping distribute the long-awaited vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
"I don't want to hit a wall that means we can't do what we need to be doing," Grieme told the board at that earlier meeting.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board held a separate public hearing to levy the General Basic property tax rate which exceeds the statutory maximum. Butler said this is something that has occurred for the last few years.
The county general tax rate is $3.66 per $1,000 of taxable value. The maximum is $3.50.