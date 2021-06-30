Woodbury County supervisors approve second reading of wind farm ordinance

He said it is more important then ever to protect the area.

During the meeting Tuesday night, Gleiser said he worked with McGaffin to work on a definition of the Loess Hills for the ordinance. The definition and map they chose is one that is recognized by the federal government and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Gleiser said individuals have voiced concerns about the Loess Hills restrictions due to the hills being 90 percent privately owned.

Chris Zellmer Zant, Woodbury County zoning commission chair, said the ordinance does not need to be a stand alone ordinance and said she does not want to have the Loess Hills classification in the ordinance.

"We've gone through this Loess Hills terminology before and we had nearly riots over the language," she said.

At the last meeting, Randy Wagner of Wayne, Nebraska, spoke to the board about his experiences with wind turbines near his home.

He recommended having a minimum of a mile setback distance from a home.

Gleiser presented maps showing where wind farms could be developed from setback distances of 600 feet, 1,250 feet and one mile. With a one mile setback from occupied homes, there were very few places wind farms could be established.

The last public hearing is set for 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the board's meeting room in the basement of the courthouse.

