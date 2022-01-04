 Skip to main content
Woodbury County supervisors begin work to pare 2023 budget

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County supervisors have begun poring over the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, looking to close a $2.6 million gap to keep the property tax levy rate unchanged.

On Tuesday, supervisors started examining the $84.19 million budget, department by department. The reviews will continue every Tuesday for the next several weeks.

The budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, covers county revenues and expenses to operate law enforcement, infrastructure, voting and other county functions. Under state law, the county must set the budget by March 31.

The board took action right away, cutting budgets based on the past three years of spending, although none become official until the final budget vote.

The Woodbury County assistance programs were cut by $15,000. Currently, the programs have various state and governmental grants they can pull from, but all expire on Sept. 30.

The department asked for $100,000 in funding, which is the same as previous years, but the board decided to cut the funding, based on the program only potentially only needing it for the last three quarters of the fiscal year.

Supervisors Jeremy Taylor said the program has not spent more than $86,000 in the last three years, prior to the COVID-19 relief programs.

The Department of Human Services was cut by $15,800 to better reflect  historic spending numbers. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said the department expenses increase towards the end of the year. He said the departments spend their budget on items they need once they know they will have the leftover funding.

Butler said if a department or program runs out of money, due to cuts before the end of the fiscal year, he recommends they approach the board to seek additional funding.

Historically, $2 million has been the gap the supervisors needed to fill to keep the property tax levy the same. Last year, the board sought to close a $3.4 million gap. But they ultimately voted to raise the tax rate by 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city properties and 35 cents per $1,000 for rural properties, compared to the prior year.

