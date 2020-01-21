Woodbury County supervisors looking to pare $300K from budget proposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a financial plan with a lower county property tax rate had not been passed in at least 15 years, starting with the 2015-16 year the supervisors set lean budgets to get a lowered levy over four consecutive years for all types of property owners.

The current property tax rates are $7.23 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city residents and $9.73 per $1,000 for rural residents. The tax rates in the prior year were $7.29 per $1,000 for city residents and $9.53 per $1,000 for rural residents.

The projected rates for the 2020-21 budget will be aired at the next meeting on Jan. 28.

What effect property owners will see on individual tax bills depends upon their property value assessments. The full tax bill is computed by multiplying the tax levy rate by assessed property valuation.

Butler and Ung said the big reason they have so little to cut this year is because of a rising property valuation in Woodbury County.

"It is smaller, because we had a bigger (property) base increase, due to new growth," Butler said, such as the CF Industries plant.

On Tuesday, the supervisors made small cuts to budgets presented by the offices and departments of the county treasurer, secondary roads, emergency services, building services and human resources.

