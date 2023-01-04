Woodbury County supervisors may keep De Witt on jail board

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt may be reappointed to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, the joint city-county board overseeing the new jail.

Currently, De Witt serves on the Authority as the board of supervisors appointed commissioner.

De Witt had to resign from the board of supervisors due to his election as the Iowa Senate District 1 representative. He was not present at the Tuesday board of supervisors meeting.

The resolution appointing De Witt to the seat states resignation from the board of supervisors vacates the authority position.

Chair Matthew Ung on Tuesday said he plans to bring a resolution forward to reappoint De Witt for the remainder of his term, which ends December 2027. Ung said De Witt has institutional knowledge of the process of the jail project and would be helpful to avoid a vacancy.

“There’s nothing in the reading of [the bylaws and board resolution] to my mind that prohibits him from being reappointed to the term he’s currently on but the board should take some sort of action because technically there is a vacancy with his resignation,” Ung said.

The authority bylaws state the board of supervisors elects one commissioner for the authority that lives in the area outside the county seat. It does not require the individual to be a supervisor.

The Authority's purpose is to oversee the construction and initial operations of the new Law Enforcement Center.

At any time De Witt could be removed by a two-thirds vote by the board of supervisors.

"I'm sure he'd be amendable to that if there was someone else that was willing to step up after the completion of the project," Ung said.