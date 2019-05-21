SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County gravel roads after a wet spring, worsened by March flooding, are in poor condition, supervisors agreed Tuesday.
Board members also agreed the roads didn't get to that state in one year, but over several years of insufficient layering of crushed gravel.
But there was not agreement on a third discussion point however, as a proposal to borrow $10 million and greatly increase the gravel cover in the near future came up for discussion.
Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, of Sioux City, aired a plan to expedite the improvement of gravel roads, by borrowing money now instead of paying for it over several years. Pottebaum joined Supervisor Rocky De Witt, of Lawton, in saying their preferred stance is not to borrow money for such a roads project, but the delays in getting the roads up to snuff have moved them to now support that.
"Piece-mealing it every year, is never going to catch up," Pottebaum said.
Pottebaum contended it is cheaper to borrow the $10 million at a 3 percent interest rate in the next fiscal year, and begin work in July 2020, rather than do the normal improvements of $1 million annually budgeted gravel amounts, since inflation cuts into how far that amount stretches. County Engineer Mark Nahra, who directs the Secondary Roads Department, said since 2002 the average annual cost of placing gravel on roads has gone up by 4.5 percent.
"We've got to get something going. There is no two ways about it," De Witt said.
The supervisors in recent months have discussed the push to bring back the quality of county gravel roads to that of 30 years ago. Some rural residents have also spoken in support of such a project, but how to pay for it has been the big question.
"We have roads that show mud with one inch of rain," Nahra said.
It would cost $12.5 million to restore gravel roads to the base thickness and condition of 30 years ago, and Nahra said $10 million could likely cover the most needed roads. He said if the $10 million gravel project is approved, county crews could get it all lain within five years.
That would mean about 800 miles would get a base gravel of 6 to 7 inches, rather than the 2 inches that's currently on roads, or about 160 miles addressed for each of the five years.
Back in February, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, pitched a non-binding proposal to set a goal of using future rural property tax revenues associated with CF Industries for the gravel project. That measure passed on a 4-1 vote.
Taylor's summary said $6.8 million would come to the secondary roads fund from 2020 through 2036, based on the CF plant's projected valuation growth, and also if the county in each future year agrees to levy rural property to the the minimum level required by the state.
On Tuesday, Pottebaum and De Witt said they wanted a quicker resolution to the gravel road issue, even if it meant raising property taxes. One piece of the proposal showed the taxes for a $10 million borrowing project would raise taxes by 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
Taylor said he couldn't at the moment agree to such a tax increase. No decisions were made Tuesday, and Supervisor Matthew Ung said the issue would not be dropped.
Ung said more cost figures would be aired in the future for the gravel project, and he wants more discussion from the broader county community, since the only people observing the meeting were two members of the media.