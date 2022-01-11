Woodbury County supervisors object to both proposed CO2 pipelines

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have drafted a letter opposing both carbon dioxide pipelines proposed to run through the county.

On Tuesday, the supervisors approved a draft letter to the Iowa Utilities Board, expressing the opposition and reasons given by local landowners.

The board has heard from many landowners in person, through email and phone calls opposing the Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solutions pipelines.

“It has been unanimous from the landowners that each and every one of them is adamant that they do not want any pipelines encroaching on or through their property,” according to the letter.

A few of the reasons given include loss of land value, loss of land for development, right-of-way violations by contractors and no financial gain for the landowners.

Dallas-based Navigator Heartland Greenway has a proposed route that runs through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Plymouth and Lyon. A map shows the pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

The board of supervisors denied Navigator access to survey a portion of the 204-acre county farm, which is the path of the proposed route. The county has been considering selling the land, and “it has been deemed that a pipeline will diminish the value or at minimum reduce development opportunities for the County,” according to the letter.

Summit Carbon Solutions has also proposed a pipeline through 30 Iowa counties, including a portion running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill.

Carol Hennings of Moville, Deb Maine of Sioux City and Gayle Palmquist of Lawton have previously spoken to the supervisors in opposition of the pipelines.

Palmquist said the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would go through a mile of her land and she already has a pipeline through her farm.

She said the pipeline already on the land has caused thousands of dollars in expenses to repair damage created on the crop land.

An Iowa State University study that looked at the impacts from construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline found crops in the right-of-way had 25 percent lower yields for soybeans and 15 percent lower yields for corn during the first and second crop seasons after construction. The study also found that there is slow recovery from soybean-corn rotation.

