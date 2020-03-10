3 Woodbury County supervisors seeking re-election in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The three Woodbury County Board of Supervisors members whose terms expire at the end of the year will run for re-election in November.
Supervisors Marty Pottebaum, Keith Radig and Rocky De Witt on Tuesday told the Journal they will submit nomination papers by the filing deadline of March 20. They individually said they enjoy the work and have more to accomplish over an additional four years.
All three were first elected in 2016 to their first terms. Pottebaum is a Democrat who represents District 3, while Radig and De Witt are Republicans.
So far, Radig is the only incumbent with an opponent, as former Sioux City Policeman Kevin McCormick, a Democrat, earlier announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat. Radig, who lives in Sioux City, said he has done well in keeping property taxes low and wants to be vitally involved in the many details needed to construct a $50 million county jail that was approved by voters in a referendum last week.
"I have proven my ability to work with others and create partnerships to make our local government work smarter and more efficiently, and will continue to do so to make Woodbury County the best county to live in," Radig said.
De Witt, who lives in rural Lawton, represents District 5.
"I have enjoyed my first term, with a definite learning curve regarding the daily operations of county business, and look forward to seeing through a few issues that have needed attention for years -- the new law enforcement center, secondary roads, conservation -- and look forward to another term working for this county," De Witt said.
Like Radig, Pottebaum is a former Sioux City councilman. Pottebaum said he's focused on conducting county business like moving the jail proposal forward, while keeping from bashing the four Republicans on the board.
"I've done what I've promised to do since I joined the board. I've kept the partisanship out of it," Pottebaum said.
On Nov. 3, county voters will cast ballots to determine five county government seats: sheriff, auditor, and three positions on the county board of supervisors in Districts 1, 3 and 5. Auditor Pat Gill, a Democrat from Sergeant Bluff, is running for re-election, while Sheriff Dave Drew is not.
Drew is supporting Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office, who is a Republican.