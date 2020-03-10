3 Woodbury County supervisors seeking re-election in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The three Woodbury County Board of Supervisors members whose terms expire at the end of the year will run for re-election in November.

Supervisors Marty Pottebaum, Keith Radig and Rocky De Witt on Tuesday told the Journal they will submit nomination papers by the filing deadline of March 20. They individually said they enjoy the work and have more to accomplish over an additional four years.

All three were first elected in 2016 to their first terms. Pottebaum is a Democrat who represents District 3, while Radig and De Witt are Republicans.

So far, Radig is the only incumbent with an opponent, as former Sioux City Policeman Kevin McCormick, a Democrat, earlier announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat. Radig, who lives in Sioux City, said he has done well in keeping property taxes low and wants to be vitally involved in the many details needed to construct a $50 million county jail that was approved by voters in a referendum last week.