SIOUX CITY -- Guests will not be subject to normal security screening when they enter the Woodbury County Courthouse for a Sioux City Symphony gala on Saturday night.
Some county supervisors objected Tuesday to Sheriff Dave Drew's decision to forgo staffing a security checkpoint for the special event. Visitors normally are required to walk through a scanner, and their bags also are screened by a metal detector.
Supervisor Rocky De Witt said it "sends the wrong message" that Symphony guests are more trustworthy than others who enter the courthouse.
"My only concern is to do it the same all the time," Supervisor Marty Pottebaum added during a brief discussion about the security plans at the end of the board's regular weekly meeting.
De Witt, who works part-time as a security officer in the courthouse, noted other groups who booked the courthouse for after-hours events went through security screening. Those instances included a Saturday night dinner last May to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the courthouse and a recent Veterans Day program. Drew pointed out that veterans were not screened at another Veterans Day observance.
Drew began his remarks by warning supervisors to avoid publicly airing security details. He said that while Saturday's guests would not be scanned, there would be two officers present at the courthouse.
The sheriff said the courthouse security plan aims to protect county and courtroom employees from those who might enter the building with weapons. With those workers not present on Saturday, he said security scanning will be unnecessary.
"If it is a special event like that, I see no purpose," he said.
County Finance Director Dennis Butler said some local residents have heard about the exemption and perceive that some groups are "getting special treatment."
The supervisors noted the Orpheum Theatre screens ticketholders for all its shows, including Symphony performances.
The Symphony will host Musical America’s 2017 Composer of the Year, composer/DJ Mason Bates, for a concert on Saturday. Tickets are $150 per person for a dinner, auction and after-party at the atrium of the courthouse.
Festivities start at the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. and then move two blocks over to the Orpheum for the season finale concert, "A Space Odyssey," at 7:30 p.m. After the concert, guests head back to the courthouse as Bates switches hats and deejays the after-party.
Beginning in July 2014, the county has limited access to the courthouse to the north entrance, where scanning equipment and cameras are positioned. Security officers screen visitors from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Board chairman Keith Radig noted Drew holds the power to decide how security is implemented at the courthouse. Radig said the proper place to work out future details for security at special, after-hours events in the courthouse is the county's security committee meetings.
"My personal preference, treat everyone the same. We can't have one group that thinks they are better than another," Radig said.