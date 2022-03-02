Woodbury County supervisors split on legislation eliminating compensation boards for elected officials

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County supervisors clashed Tuesday on whether to support an Iowa House bill that would allow county boards of supervisors to directly set pay for themselves and other elected county officials.

Supervisors, elected officials and other county employees spoke for and against supporting the bill, which would allow counties to dissolve Iowa's compensation boards. Each year, the compensation boards, comprised of local residents appointed by the elected officials, recommend salaries for supervisors and the county sheriffs, attorneys, auditors, treasurers and reporters.

Under existing law, the compensation board recommends pay adjustments to the board of supervisors, who have the option of approving the package or increasing or decreasing pay for all the officials by the same percentage.

The House bill, HF2430, would give county supervisors the option of doing away with compensation boards. Supporters of the bill argued it would give supervisors more flexibility when setting county budgets, while those opposed claimed it would give supervisors too much power.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor asked the board to pass a resolution in support of the House bill and distribute it to each member of the state House and Senate Local Government committees. Supervisor Justin Wright joined Taylor in voting for the measure, which failed by a 3-2 vote, with Rocky De Witt, Keith Radig and Matthew Ung opposed.

Taylor said the compensation board is antiquated and unfair. He said the board currently looks at single factors such as comparable positions based on population and not current economic conditions.

This year, the compensation board recommended a 31.35 percent raise for first-term Sheriff Chad Sheehan, a 13 percent raise for Attorney P.J. Jennings and nine percent increases for Auditor Pat Gill and Treasurer Tina Bertrand.

Compensation Board Chair Douglas Phillips attributed the pay raise for Sheehan to provisions in "Back the Blue," a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June that requires compensation boards to set sheriff salaries based on police chief salaries in cities with comparable populations.

Phillips said the board reviewed data for similar sized counties in Iowa and found Jennings was significantly underpaid. Gill and Bertrand’s increases were calculated with a 7 percent cost of living increase and 2 percent raise.

Taylor has voiced concerns with the recommended raises repeatedly throughout the budget process.

De Witt had objections to the resolution written by Taylor. He said the compensation should remain for transparency and prevent supervisors from weaponizing salaries.

“I can’t support this resolution, not even a little,” De Witt said.

Gill said the House bill would effectively make himself and the other courthouse department heads employees of the board of supervisors.

“It strips elected officials of their autonomy,” he said.

Sheehan agreed, saying it will be the responsibility of elected officials to “please the five kings that sit up here every year.”

Tony Wingert of the Sheriff’s Office said he has seen supervisors in the past weaponize their position against former sheriffs and retaliated when the sheriff’s did not do what was asked.

Taylor and Wright said they do not believe people would weaponize the salaries. Wright contended there would be extensive media coverage and potentially litigation if that did happen, and voters would oust supervisors who engaged in such behavior.

Sheehan and Gill cited then-Gov. Terry Branstad cutting then-Workers Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey’s salary by 30 percent after he refused to resign.

Godfrey, of Sioux City, sued and a jury awarded him $1.5 million in damags, but the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the verdict, ruling that Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against Godfrey because of his sexual orientation.

Taylor also said he would support a Senate study bill that would require county compensation boards to consider the economic health of the county, state, and country when determining its compensation recommendation to the board of supervisors, as well as requiring documentation of how compensation recommendations were determined.

