{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are holding a rural town hall meeting Thursday in Pierson, Iowa.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 Main St., in Pierson.

The meeting will involve Pierson city officials giving an update on developments in the town of 366 people, then the supervisors, led by County Board Chairman Keith Radig, will discuss some recent county projects.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Radig Woodbury County Supervisors

Radig

The public is invited to speak about issues related to county topics.

The supervisors in 2015 began an initiative to hold meetings in every town in the county. It took 18 months to reach all 14 towns outside of Sioux City by December 2016. More recently, they have moved to holding town hall meetings in quadrants of the county, rather than in all towns annually.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments