SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to go along with a proposal by the Iowa Department of Transportation to raise rather than remove overpasses on Interstate 29.
What could have been an extended Woodbury County Board of Supervisors agenda item was decided in about 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Thirty-five people from the towns of Sloan and Salix signed in at the meeting, while others from Sergeant Bluff and Whiting were on hand to discuss a proposal by the DOT to raise two overpasses above I-29 south of Sioux City.
The county supervisors had discussed the plan in August, and set the public hearing for Tuesday to detail the possible work on I-29 overpasses at Carroll Avenue and 310th Street, which are south of Salix and north of Sloan.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra explained the county could elect to instead get $1.5 million for each overpass, or a combined $3 million, in state funding and have the state back away from raising the overpasses two feet higher. The overpasses do not meet minimum height requirements above I-29, and raising them from 14 feet to 16 feet above the highway would eliminate vertical obstructions to traffic.
Nahra said he didn't recommend stopping IDOT from the overpass-raising proposal in the five-year construction plan through 2023.
Nahra read out loud a petition with 100 signatures by people who wanted to raise the overpasses rather than remove them, plus shared a letter from the Sloan Fire Department that had the same opinion. He also read a letter from officials of AG Processors, a large business in the area, which said the overpasses should remain in place, “to avoid congestion in the fall and spring” on other roads in the area.
Traffic counts show both overpasses have 90 to 100 vehicles using them per day, although that rises during harvest season.