Woodbury County takes step to create entity for moving jail project to voters

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors took the first steps Monday to create a joint “authority” with city of Sioux City, towards the goal of having that entity move a $49 million new jail proposal to voters by March.

The supervisors passed a resolution to adopt the articles of incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. They also passed resolutions to make fellow supervisor Rocky De Witt a commissioner for the authority, and also Ron Wieck as a commissioner, although that measure needs the joint acceptance of the Sioux City Council to become official.

The authority entity will have three commissioners, with De Witt having a term of two years and Wieck, a former state legislator in the 2000s, with six years. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is expected to be the city's selection for the authority, for a four-term term, in a council meeting later Monday.

After two years of discussions, the county supervisors have said it isn't defensible to spend $12 million to $14 million on repairs to the downtown jail that opened in 1987 at 407 Seventh. St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}