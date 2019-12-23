Woodbury County takes step to create entity for moving jail project to voters

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors took the first steps Monday to create a joint “authority” with city of Sioux City, towards the goal of having that entity move a $49 million new jail proposal to voters by March.
The supervisors passed a resolution to adopt the articles of incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. They also passed resolutions to make fellow supervisor Rocky De Witt a commissioner for the authority, and also Ron Wieck as a commissioner, although that measure needs the joint acceptance of the Sioux City Council to become official.
The authority entity will have three commissioners, with De Witt having a term of two years and Wieck, a former state legislator in the 2000s, with six years. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is expected to be the city's selection for the authority, for a four-term term, in a council meeting later Monday.
After two years of discussions, the county supervisors have said it isn't defensible to spend $12 million to $14 million on repairs to the downtown jail that opened in 1987 at 407 Seventh. St.
The new plan is put a $49.3 million jail proposal, to fund what is estimated to be a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates, before voters for a referendum in March 2020.
It would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, on the city's northeast corner along 28th Street, just north of the Holiday Village mobile home court and near a church.
The proposal envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for local bond measures that raise property taxes.
If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years. However, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said Tuesday the goal should be to protect county residents from a rise in property taxers.
Taylor said the supervisors in upcoming meetings should determine if property taxes could be significantly reduced by tapping more revenues from the federal government for holding certain inmates, using sales tax revenues or reducing other big ticket county infrastructure expenses in the long range Capital Improvement Program.
The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street.