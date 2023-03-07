SIOUX CITY – Tax rates next fiscal year for both urban and rural residents will decrease by one cent.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors said they were able to close a massive $6.3 million gap and reduce the tax levy.

Tax rates for the next fiscal year are currently set at $7.14 for urban and $9.60 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The board held a public hearing on Tuesday and after hearing no input, the board unanimously approved the levy. The final public hearing will take place on March 28.

The gap to keep the same rate as FY2023 was the largest in years, almost triple the previous year.

Board Chair Matthew Ung previously said the board started with the largest shortfall in county history.

"It will be the ninth year in a row that the tax rate has not been increased on county-wide residents and I think that's extraordinary," Ung said previously.

Historically, $2 million has been the gap the supervisors needed to fill to keep the property tax levy the same. Last year, the board sought to close a $2.6 million gap.

The board has been working at each meeting throughout the last few months to make small and large cuts from department budgets to bridge the $6.3 million increase.

The budget includes the full recommendation given by the compensation board for elected officials.

The compensation board made a recommendation of a 7 percent increase for Auditor Pat Gill, Treasurer Tina Bertrand and County Attorney James Loomis, a 10 percent increase for the Board of Supervisors and a 22 percent increase for Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

The board has until the budget is certified on March 28 to decrease these percentages by the same rate.

This year's budget gap was closed through a variety of budget cuts, appropriations and the use of other avenues of funding.

One of the largest changes that affected the budget was the use of $2.5 million of the proceeds from the sale of the county farm. This is the second year the board has made this move.

Other large decreases were $670,500 from the district health allocation reduction and instead using American Rescue Plan Act funding; $535,000 reduction for equipment for various departments using gaming funding instead; $411,738 from the correctional facility sheriff’s budget; and $225,000 from lowering the secondary roads minimum tax asking.

Many of the smaller reductions were due to a “40-hour accrual” reduction.

The overall tax asking was proposed to increase by roughly $7.8 million with improvement requests.

Without the improvement requests the tax asking was proposed to increase by $7.3 million. Last year it was around $6.3 million, Butler said. If nothing was changed, the potential tax rate was $8.07 for urban and $10.69 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The FY2023 budget had tax rates of $7.15 for urban and $9.61 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This was a two-cent decrease for both from the FY22 budget.