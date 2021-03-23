Woodbury County to allocate $2M from general fund for jail project

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening voted to allocate $2 million from the county's general basic fund reserves to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority to jump-start construction on the new Woodbury County jail.
The $2 million will raise the overall jail funding to $52.3 million. That figure is likely to rise further, as the project could come in as much as $8 million over-budget due to a steep rise in material costs. Voters in Woodbury County approved a $50.3 million bond measure to fund the jail in a special election last March.
Construction was originally set to begin early this year, but it was delayed by the cost overruns.
The county currently has an estimated $5.4 to $5.6 million in its general basic reserves, per Woodbury County finance/budget director Dennis Butler. As a percentage, the jail contribution would be about 36 or 37 percent of the county's general basic reserves.
Butler said Tuesday evening that the county cannot use bond money to pay for the jail until the project has gone out for bid.
The $2 million from the county's general fund will be used to help pay for site preparations at the new jail, on the northeast outskirts of Sioux City near 28th Street. County officials want the site to be "shovel-ready" as soon as possible, but that can't happen until the money starts flowing.
The supervisors have two options to replenish the general basic funds. One is to use some of the money Woodbury County is slated to get via the American Rescue Plan signed into law this month -- Woodbury County is expected to get $20 million, disbursed in two $10 million payments.
It's not entirely clear if the relief funds can be used this way, as there are some restrictions -- most notably, state and local governments cannot use the money to reduce taxes, directly or indirectly. But officials have expressed a high degree of optimism that the county's stimulus money can be used to help pay for the jail, since the rising construction costs are understood to be pandemic-related.
"If we get audited, and if we don't spend it properly, we have to pay it back," Butler said of the federal funding. "So we'll make sure our T's are crossed, our I's are dotted."
The other option is the sale of the county's farmland near Old Highway 141. Supervisors last week discussed selling the land this spring to help pay for the jail, but County Attorney P.J. Jennings expressed his concern at Tuesday's meeting that the supervisors may have been moving too quickly on the sale.
Jennings counseled the supervisors to wait until later in the year to auction the land, so that the county has time to make the necessary preparations. The supervisors agreed, and the land is expected to go up for auction later in the year. The land might fetch as much as $1.5 to $2 million.