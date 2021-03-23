Woodbury County to allocate $2M from general fund for jail project

The supervisors have two options to replenish the general basic funds. One is to use some of the money Woodbury County is slated to get via the American Rescue Plan signed into law this month -- Woodbury County is expected to get $20 million, disbursed in two $10 million payments.

It's not entirely clear if the relief funds can be used this way, as there are some restrictions -- most notably, state and local governments cannot use the money to reduce taxes, directly or indirectly. But officials have expressed a high degree of optimism that the county's stimulus money can be used to help pay for the jail, since the rising construction costs are understood to be pandemic-related.

"If we get audited, and if we don't spend it properly, we have to pay it back," Butler said of the federal funding. "So we'll make sure our T's are crossed, our I's are dotted."

The other option is the sale of the county's farmland near Old Highway 141. Supervisors last week discussed selling the land this spring to help pay for the jail, but County Attorney P.J. Jennings expressed his concern at Tuesday's meeting that the supervisors may have been moving too quickly on the sale.