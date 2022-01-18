Woodbury County to sell county farm

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County farm will be sold to potentially offset the tax gap for the 2022-23 budget.

For the past year the board has discussed selling the farm, initially to offset the rise in cost for the new Law Enforcement Center.

The farmland -- a set of parcels near Old Highway 141 -- has been controlled by Woodbury County since the late 19th century, when it was used to let needy people grow crops. In December the farm was leased to Rick Bousquet for $351.10 per acre.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor recommended the board split the profits of the farm to reduce the debt service levy for two years.

Taylor said it could potentially reduce the tax rate up to 17.5 cents for FY23 and FY24.

In order to complete a potential sale, the county would have to produce an abstract, a collection of legal documents that chronicle transactions associated with a parcel of land. County officials say they exhausted efforts trying to locate the original abstract. The supervisors approved Sedgwick, Brennan, Tally & Co. of Sioux City to complete the abstract.

Budget Director Dennis Butler said he should have the survey by the end of the week.

Rocky De Witt said selling the farm feels like a "weak Band-Aid" to solve a temporary problem.

The details of the sale still need to be worked out, including hiring an auctioneer, setting a public hearing and determining a timeline.

Previously it was through the farmland could get $1.5 to $2 million at public auction. Near Oto, three parcels totaling 303.46 acres sold for $11,000, $12,000 and 13,000 per acre on Jan. 10.

Butler said the sale has to occur before June 1 for the funds to impact next year's budget.

