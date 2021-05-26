Woodbury County to take over Grant Township

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will be taking control of Grant Township until problems are resolved and new trustees are elected.

The board unanimously voted during the Tuesday night meeting to exercise the powers and duties of Grant Township until the next general election.

Chairman Rocky De Witt outlined the issues during the May 18 meeting.

The township is required to have three trustees and a city clerk. All three trustees have resigned due to disagreements, De Witt said. The city clerk has not paid bills nor submitted a yearly budget.

De Witt and Auditor Pat Gill said bills have not been paid since before the end of the last fiscal year. Fire departments such as Anthon and Oto are not getting the township levy funds, De Witt said. Gill said each department got around $5,000 in 2019.

Because no bills have been paid, De Witt said there has been no mowing at the cemeteries, Peiro-Bethel Cemetery and Zion Methodist Cemetery. There has also been no mowing at the old schoolhouse grounds.

The yearly budget has not be set so the tax levy for residents is set at the same rate as last year, Gill said.