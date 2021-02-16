Woodbury County Treasurer Mike Clayton to retire in April; search begins for replacement

Clayton's tenure in the office has been marked primarily by technological changes. During the last few years, the treasurer's office changed over to a new software system.

"We're fully converted now to the new software system," he said. "It was huge. We're still having issues with it, even to this day, we will have for a while. I mean -- anytime you change software it's a major, major shift."

Increasingly, the treasurer's office has sought to encourage the public to conduct their business with the office online, rather than coming into the office -- Clayton described the online payment process as "pretty seamless for us."

Last March, when the pandemic was setting in, Clayton's office was faced with what he then described as a "Mutiny on the Bounty"-type situation, with thinned staffing and employees not wanting to expose themselves to the virus by interacting with the public. At the time, Clayton said some members of the public were "hostile" to the concept of social distancing in line, for fear of losing their place in the line.

The decision was made to close the office to public walk-ins.