SIOUX CITY -- A union representing Woodbury County Sheriff's Office deputies requested pay increases from 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent for each of the next four years, while county officials responded with an offer from 0.5 to 1.5 percent raises Thursday.
The two parties opened negotiations on new contracts, and the first round of talks was open to the public. Later in the afternoon, representatives for both sides sought to complete details for wages and benefits in a closed session.
The Communications Workers of America Local 7177, representing 34 Sheriff's Office employees, sought 4.5 percent higher wages for deputies and 6.5 percent for sergeants. The CWA asked for a four-year contract, to begin on July 1, and running through the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The CWA Local 7177 also requested that the time it takes for a deputy to be named a master deputy be moved up from eight years to seven years.
The county response proposal countered with an offer of a 0.5 percent raise for deputies and 1.5 percent for sergeants for each year of the contract.
The current three-year contract expires on June 30, and it includes raises of 3 percent for the first two years and a raise of 2.75 percent for the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2018.
County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, Human Resources Department director Melissa Thomas, and attorney Anthony Lamb represented the county. CWA staff member Bonnie Winther explained the proposal on behalf of county union members, and a few union members observed the talks along with union president Mike Simoni.
Winther said the wage increases are important to the deputies, who she said are paid less than deputies in other comparably-sized counties containing Iowa metros. Taylor said he hopes the bargaining is wrapped up in timely fashion.
Once an agreement is tentatively reached, it would be voted upon by the union membership and go to the county board members for approval.
The Communications Workers of America Local 7177 is the only county union group to bargain a new contract this year. Several other unions have contracts that run through June 2020.
State and local unions covering public safety workers, like the sheriff's deputies, are exempt from most of the changes to the state's collective bargaining law approved by Iowa lawmakers in 2017. Other employees can now collectively negotiate only for base wages, and can no longer bargain over health insurance, vacation policy, workplace safety issues, and myriad other benefits and policies.