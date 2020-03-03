Woodbury County voters handily pass $50M jail

The new jail will be overseen by a three-member panel, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. Without the county supervisors and Sioux City Council taking steps to create the authority, Tuesday's referendum likely would have failed.

That's because under state law, referendums for public authorities only require a simply majority to pass measures that require property taxes, a far lower threshold than the 60-percent "supermajority" required for normal local bond measures.

Observing the election digitally while out of the country, county board chair Matthew Ung sent a statement to the Journal.

"The cooperation and support shown between Woodbury County, the City of Sioux City, as well as so many local leaders in our rural areas, represents our focus on one of the most basic functions of government — public safety. The community will reap the long term benefits of this decision for several decades, and our goal will be to pay it off ahead of schedule," Ung said.

Nearly 14 percent of the 56,602 registered county voters, or 7,862, cast ballots Tuesday. Of those, 3,037 voted prior to election day. Sixty-one percent of the early votes supported the jail measure.

With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million. Owners of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $36 to $21 per year, with the higher amounts in initial years, while those who own ag land would pay about 54 cents per acre.

