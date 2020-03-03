Woodbury County voters handily pass $50M jail

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew once doubted the public would have the stomach to raise raise property taxes for a new county jail.
As results of a special election came in Tuesday night, Drew said he'd never been so glad to have been wrong.
"I'm thrilled. I can't say it enough," Drew told the Journal.
County voters overwhelmingly approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the existing 33-year-old existing jail, which has been beset by overcrowding and a series of physical deficiencies in recent years.
In unofficial results, 57 percent of voters supported the proposal, well above the simple majority required for passage.
Under the measure, property taxes for many homeowners would increase by at least $25 per year over 20 years.
The bonds would finance construction of a 110,000-square-foot law enforcement center that would hold up to 450 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates housed in the current jail, which was built in 1987 across the street from the Woodbury County Courthouse.
The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community. Construction is slated to begin in January 2021, with completion anticipated two years later.
"Now, we'll be taking steps...We're hoping and praying our LEC (law enforcement center can make it through the next year and nine months to the two years it will take," county Supervisor Keith Radig said.
County officials had pitched the project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. County leaders had warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and require taxpayers to pay millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails scattered around the state.
Opponents questioned whether property taxes should be raised to replace a jail built just three decades ago.
County supervisors did considerable public relations for the project, meeting with other local elected officials and speaking to community groups. Council members in all 14 rural towns in the county -- Correctionville, Salix, Smithland, Pierson, Moville, Sloan, Oto, Cushing, Danbury, Anthon, Hornick, Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Lawton -- signed letters of support for the project, with several councils unanimously signing off.
Drew said as the months passed by, the public tuned into the necessity of a better jail.
"Over time, we kept sharing our issues, and people saw the benefit," the sheriff said.
The new jail will be overseen by a three-member panel, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. Without the county supervisors and Sioux City Council taking steps to create the authority, Tuesday's referendum likely would have failed.
That's because under state law, referendums for public authorities only require a simply majority to pass measures that require property taxes, a far lower threshold than the 60-percent "supermajority" required for normal local bond measures.
Observing the election digitally while out of the country, county board chair Matthew Ung sent a statement to the Journal.
"The cooperation and support shown between Woodbury County, the City of Sioux City, as well as so many local leaders in our rural areas, represents our focus on one of the most basic functions of government — public safety. The community will reap the long term benefits of this decision for several decades, and our goal will be to pay it off ahead of schedule," Ung said.
Nearly 14 percent of the 56,602 registered county voters, or 7,862, cast ballots Tuesday. Of those, 3,037 voted prior to election day. Sixty-one percent of the early votes supported the jail measure.
With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million. Owners of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $36 to $21 per year, with the higher amounts in initial years, while those who own ag land would pay about 54 cents per acre.