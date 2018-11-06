SIOUX CITY -- It could be a moot point as the agency will likely add a new member, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday against adding Lyon County into the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services agency.
"It is already technically passed, as the other two counties have already voted for it," Supervisor Keith Radig said.
The Sioux Rivers governance board members on October 23 voted to add Lyon County as of July 1, 2019, when Woodbury County moves out of the region.
Woodbury County Supervisors Radig and Matthew Ung, the two representatives from Woodbury County on the Sioux Rivers board, abstained from the measure, while representatives from Plymouth and Sioux counties voted for it, so the outcome was 2-0-1 to move the measure onto individual counties for a vote.
Since that time, each of the county Boards of Supervisors in Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux counties in separate meetings have voted on whether to add Lyon County.
At the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year next summer, Woodbury County will exit the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services, which also includes Sioux and Plymouth counties. The county will then join Rolling Hills Community Services Region, which has seven counties lying more easterly.
Iowa's system for delivering services to low-income and other needy citizens moved from a county-based to a regional system in July 2014, in part so smaller population counties could combine to offer services that might otherwise be too costly. But there have been severe growing problems in Sioux Rivers over the subsequent four years.
Woodbury County sought to leave Sioux Rivers over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that can't happen until July 2019.
On Tuesday, the Woodbury County Supervisors voted 2-3 against adding Lyon County. Those voting for the measure were Marty Pottebaum and Radig, while Ung, Jeremy Taylor and Rocky De Witt voted against it.
Taylor questioned why the county supervisors should vote to add Lyon, since Woodbury County is planning an exit in eight months.
"It may be in our best interest not to vote affirmatively," Taylor said.
In other business, the supervisors approved a bid to fix the roof and other parts of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
The supervisors sought bids to repair the nature center roof and heating and air conditioning unit. They approved the $648,900 bid from Global Engineering & Construction Inc.
The county supervisors in April approved $722,436 in long-range Capital Improvement Project funding, which comes from annual county borrowing, be used for the roof and HVAC updates.
The nature center, at 4500 Sioux River Road, opened in 1995 and is operated by the Woodbury County Conservation Board on the west edge of Stone State Park.