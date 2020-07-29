Woodbury County will soon issue $25 million in bonds for jail project

SIOUX CITY -- The estimated cost of a new Woodbury County jail is still $50 million, but county officials will only sell bonds to get half in funding in the next few months, while delaying the other $25 million until early next year.
Those details were approved by separate 3-0 votes Wednesday of the inter-governmental body leading the jail plan. Ron Wieck, who leads the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said the reason for not borrowing all the money at once via a bond sale is because there are stipulations in such a sale on when the money must be spent, so having flexibility is a benefit.
The approved measures amend a January agreement, so that now $25 million for the project will come from bonds in the next few months, while the other $25 million in bonds will be sold in early 2021.
Plans remain to begin construction on the jail by spring 2021 and finish it by mid-2022.
The March special election to set financing through increased property taxes saw voters giving a 57 percent affirmative vote. The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community, and the aging jail downtown eventually will be shuttered.
The facility will be built at 3701 28th St., in a 110,000-square-foot building that can hold up to 444 inmates, nearly double the roughly 235 inmates that can be housed in the current jail located across the street from the county courthouse.
County officials had pitched the $50 million project as the most cost effective long-term option for dealing with an aging jail in need of $22 million in repairs to heating and air conditioning systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.
The two other authority members are Sioux City Councilman Dan Moore and county supervisor Rocky De Witt. The county's main consultant is Larry Goldberg, of St. Joseph, Missouri-based Goldberg Group Architects. Goldberg representative Shane Albrecht on Wednesday said two details are happening soon.
Albrecht said a traffic study near the jail is being undertaken by the Sioux City Engineering Division, in order to determine how a street leading to the jail will be laid out in terms of lanes. Additionally, he said soil testing at the site will be done by September at the latest.
At a prior authority meeting, Goldberg said requests for proposals, seeking a local project manager to lead the jail endeavor, would be sent out by August, and architectural jail plans would soon be done for public consumption.
