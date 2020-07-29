Woodbury County will soon issue $25 million in bonds for jail project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The estimated cost of a new Woodbury County jail is still $50 million, but county officials will only sell bonds to get half in funding in the next few months, while delaying the other $25 million until early next year.

Those details were approved by separate 3-0 votes Wednesday of the inter-governmental body leading the jail plan. Ron Wieck, who leads the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said the reason for not borrowing all the money at once via a bond sale is because there are stipulations in such a sale on when the money must be spent, so having flexibility is a benefit.

The approved measures amend a January agreement, so that now $25 million for the project will come from bonds in the next few months, while the other $25 million in bonds will be sold in early 2021.

Plans remain to begin construction on the jail by spring 2021 and finish it by mid-2022.