Woodbury tax levy to be kept the same or lower for ninth year in a row

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors was able to close a massive $6.3 million gap to keep the tax levy the same or lower.

Tax rates next fiscal year for both urban and rural will be either the same as this year or lower, pending a few remaining budget items.

Board Chair Matthew Ung said he can guarantee this after the board meeting on Tuesday.

"I can promise the taxpayers that and it will be the 9th year in a row that the tax rate has not been increased on county-wide residents and I think that's extraordinary," Ung said.

The FY2023 budget had tax rates of $7.15 for urban and $9.61 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This was a two-cent decrease for both from the FY22 budget.

The gap to keep the same rate as FY2023 was the largest in years, almost triple the gap of the previous year.

Historically, $2 million has been the gap the supervisors needed to fill to keep the property tax levy the same. Last year the board sought to close a $2.6 million gap.

The board has been working at each meeting throughout the month to make small and large cuts from budgets to bridge the $6.3 million increase. At the end of Tuesday's meeting, the board was able to bridge that gap and exceed it by around $94,200.

This could change with the remaining items to be reviewed by the supervisors such as the medical examiner budget, wage plan employees, and the compensation board recommendation, but Ung feels it will not cause a tax increase.

The gap was closed through a variety of budget cuts, appropriations and the use of other avenues of funding.

One of the largest changes that impacted the budget was the use of $2.5 million of the proceeds from the county farm. This is the second year the board has made this move.

Other large decreases were $670,500 from the district health allocation reduction and instead using American Rescue Plan Act funding, $535,000 reduction for equipment for various departments using gaming funding instead, $411,738 from the correctional facility sheriff’s budget, and $225,000 from lowering the secondary roads minimum tax asking.

Many of the smaller reductions were due to a “40-hour accrual” reduction.

The board has held five meetings so far examining the $84.5 million budget. The budget cannot increase after Feb. 14, but the supervisors can continue to decrease until the budget is certified in March.

The overall tax asking was proposed to increase by roughly $7.8 million with improvement requests.

Without the improvement requests the tax asking was proposed to increase by $7.3 million. Last year it was around $6.3 million, Butler said. If nothing was changed, the potential tax rate was $8.07 for urban and $10.69 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation.