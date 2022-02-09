Woodbury's Board of Supervisors looking at one-time payments for county employees, object to reopening union contracts

SIOUX CITY –- At least three of the five Woodbury County supervisors, including the board chair, objected to reopening contracts for two unions representing county workers looking for a larger pay raise next year.

Board Chair Keith Radig told the Journal Wednesday it's too late in the budget process to begin a new round of talks with unionized workers in the secondary roads and sheriff's department.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor agreed with Radig's assessment, saying it would be financially irresponsible to reopen negotiations in the final week of planning the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Taylor said such negotiations would have to take place in four or five days, which he described as "impossible."

Currently, sheriff's deputies and correctional officers are scheduled to receive a 2.75 percent raise, while the secondary road workers are set to get a 2.25 percent increase. That compares to a 4 percent raise the county board granted last week to 36 non-union employees.

Taylor said he and fellow Supervisor Matthew Ung plan to place on the agenda for next week's meeting an item to help bridge that gap. He said the board will vote on a measure to give unionized workers a one-time payment of roughly $860 to make their pay more in line with the non-union employees.

The one-time payments would be financed from a portion of the county's share of federal COVID relief funds through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, he said.

At the board's meeting Tuesday, several unionized workers shared stories of their employment with the county and how rising inflation has impacted their lives. Many said it was more difficult to pay bills and buy groceries, as some reported having to get second or third jobs to meet expenses.

Union leaders pointed out that one of the main reasons they formally asked the county to reopen the contracts was to assist with retention and recruitment of county workers.

Mike Simoni, president of the deputies and correctional officers union, said other counties are actively pursuing Woodbury County deputies, who start at $55,000 annually and max out at $75,000. In neighboring Plymouth County, deputies start at $76,000 and max out at $88,000, he said.

In Nebraska, prison guards start at $28 an hour, compared to Woodbury County's starting wage is $21.02 for correctional officers, said Woodbury County Jail Supervisor Todd Harlow.

Harlow said in the past there would be 25 to 30 applicants for an opening. Now, he gets 6 to 8 applicants.

With the construction of the new Law Enforcement Center, the county is looking to hire 18 new correctional officers and administrators.

Secondary roads union President Corey Davis said the economic divide between the private and public sector is decreasing the county's hiring pool.

“Quality labor isn’t cheap, and cheap labor isn’t quality,” he told the board.

The last time the unions representing sheriff's deputies and secondary roads negotiated contracts was 2019. At that time, the rate of inflation was 1.81 percent and the increase in Social Security benefits was 1.6 percent. The correctional officers contract was negotiated in April 2021. Within just days of signing the contract, the inflation rate jumped more than 4.2%, Simoni said.

Last year, the U.S. inflation rate rose 7 percent and the Social Security Administration increased benefits by 5.9 percent.

Harlow said year after year the unions did not receive raises, but were promised they would happen the next year. He said the promises were never fulfilled.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt said labor contracts are negotiated for four years to help the county budget for stability and planning. But he acknowledged rising inflation has caused financial hardships to all Americans.

"I don't blame the labor force for asking to reopen the contracts," said De Witt, who is a sheriff's office employee, assigned to the security detail at the county courthouse.

