 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woodbury's Court Administration office is getting a $55,000 remodel

  • 0
Court administrator Peggy Frericks (copy)

The Court Administration office will be receiving new cubicles paid for by the State, as well as a few upgrades paid for by Woodbury County.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – The Court Administration office has been approved for a $55,000 remodel.

The Board of Supervisors approved the funding request on Tuesday for the project.

The Court Administration office, located at Room 210 in the Woodbury County Courthouse, will receive new cubicles and furniture paid for by the Iowa State Court Administration. In addition to the new cubicles, Judge Patrick Tott requested the county fund new paint, carpet, electrical work, blinds and a new secure reception counter.

A majority of the funding, around $28,000 will be spent on the new reception counter. Currently, there is no official reception counter, nor is there security to prevent individuals from entering the office.

The new reception counter will be a secure barrier between the public and the staff.

Supervisors Keith Radig said he feels the county courthouse is one of the most secure buildings in Sioux City, besides the federal courthouse.

People are also reading…

Tott said it is with regard to weapons, but the layout doesn’t prevent all harm.

“We have five females working in that office with limited ability to defend themselves, you don’t need to have a weapon to cause harm,” he said.

The remaining funding will be used for $12,000 in new carpet, $2,500 in blinds and $12,500 in electrical wiring, relocation of lighting, HVAC, and fire/smoke components.

Tott also requested the county identify a future storage location for the court files that are currently stored in the Law Enforcement Center, and space for senior and traveling judges on the 6th floor of the courthouse.

The board delayed deciding on a location for the senior and traveling judges, and Kenny Schmitt, building services director, said he is working to find a new location for the files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

PROGRESS: Woodbury County jail construction ongoing

PROGRESS: Woodbury County jail construction ongoing

After a tumultuous start to the project, construction continues on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, with walls for the complex starting to emerge from the ground. The $65 million project is anticipated for completion in March 2023.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News