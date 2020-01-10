1 year later: Steve King slams GOP leaders, leftist media for committee losses

King, a nine-term incumbent, took to the House floor Friday to again criticize House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, describing his treatment by the GOP leader as "unprecedented." Of the four members of Congress previously removed from committees, three had been been convicted or pleaded guilty to felonies, said King, who noted he broke no laws.

"...to be treated like a federal felon by my own leadership for a made-up story that doesn't hold up, cannot hold up under the scrutiny of history, must be rectified," King said in his floor speech.

During his speech, King also displayed large graphs that showed a sharp increase in online stories using the term white nationalism in the years since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. He argued the political left has adopted a strategy of using the “weaponization of language" to attack conservatives and Trump supporters.

"This is a weaponized term created by the left," King said.

"We should never forget that the left in this country, in particular, and I hope it’s to a lesser degree and I believe it is from the other side, assigns a belief system to people and then attacks them for the belief system that they have assigned," he said. "And they use the words that they've been assigned to use to assign to people for the belief system that they've assigned."

