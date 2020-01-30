Grand Falls Casino opens new Betfred sportsbook, days before Super Bowl Sunday

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- With Super Bowl LIV only a few days away, the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort celebrated the grand opening of its new Betfred Sports sportsbook Thursday.

The 3,500-square-foot, $1.5 million sportsbook, located in a renovated former stage area adjacent to the main gaming floor, had a soft open Monday, followed by the grand opening a few days later. The casino partnered with the English sports gambling operator Betfred, with Betfred in charge of the sportsbook's day-to-day operations.

Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer of Betfred USA Sports, said Grand Falls is the first casino in the country to offer sports bets through Betfred, which has operated in Great Britain since 1967. So far, he said, the company has done well in its first foray into the states.

"It's been robust, as you would think, Tuesday was bigger than Monday, Wednesday was bigger than Tuesday, today's going to be bigger," Bennett said. "And it's going to keep going, Sunday obviously culminating with the Super Bowl."

The sportsbook can accommodate wagers on an enormous variety of professional and college-level games, as well as proposition (or "prop") bets, which are placed on elements of the game other than who wins and who loses.