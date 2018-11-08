NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A grand opening celebration will be held at the new VA outpatient clinic in Dakota Dunes Nov. 16.
The clinic, 380 West Anchor Drive, will serve veterans in seven counties: Woodbury, Plymouth, and Cherokee in Iowa; Dakota and Dixon in Nebraska; and Clay and Union, in South Dakota.
A brief program, tours of the facility and refreshments will follow a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting.
The mobile Vet Center, which will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offers readjustment, PTSD, bereavement, marriage and family counseling, as well as information about VA services, including benefits and suicide prevention.
Primary care, mental health, home-based primary care, clinical pharmacy, social work, audiology and nutrition services will be offered at the clinic. Multiple specialty services, such as cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology, wound care, pain management are available by telehealth.