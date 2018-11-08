Try 1 month for 99¢
health VA Outpatient Clinic
Buy Now

The new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic at 365 W. Anchor Drive in Dakota Dunes is shown.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A grand opening celebration will be held at the new VA outpatient clinic in Dakota Dunes Nov. 16.

The clinic, 380 West Anchor Drive, will serve veterans in seven counties: Woodbury, Plymouth, and Cherokee in Iowa; Dakota and Dixon in Nebraska; and Clay and Union, in South Dakota.

A brief program, tours of the facility and refreshments will follow a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting. 

The mobile Vet Center, which will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offers readjustment, PTSD, bereavement, marriage and family counseling, as well as information about VA services, including benefits and suicide prevention.

Primary care, mental health, home-based primary care, clinical pharmacy, social work, audiology and nutrition services will be offered at the clinic. Multiple specialty services, such as cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology, wound care, pain management are available by telehealth.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments