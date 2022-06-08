Grand opening of summer tubing at Cone Park pushed back

SIOUX CITY -- The debut of summer tubing at Cone Park has been pushed back a week to June 18.

Two lanes of track on the main hill were set to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but the plastic-type surface's arrival and installation was delayed due to supply chain issues, according to John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor.

The city contracted with Neveplast USA for the summer tubing equipment.

"It got shipped literally by a boat coming from Italy," Byrnes said Tuesday. "We hit every piece of the supply chain that you could physically have."

The addition of summer tubing will make the park, 3800 Line Drive, a year-round destination for family fun. The inaugural summer tubing season will run until Sept. 5.

There will be a small amount of mist on the track on hot summer days, but, otherwise, the lanes use no water. The surface, which acts like snow, will be installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and be removed before the end of the year to make way for snow tubing.

To use the hill, tubers must be 42-inches tall, wear enclosed toed shoes and purchase tickets ahead of time at coneparksiouxcity.com or by calling 712-279-6126. Tickets are $10 per person for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions, and $7 for Thursday and Sunday night sessions.

Tubers will be able to utilize the lift to get up to the top of the hill during 2 1/2-hour sessions. Evening sessions will feature a light show.

