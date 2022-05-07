Grandview Park Bandshell hit twice with graffiti

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday night, the 87-year-old bandshell at Sioux City's Grandview Park was hit twice with graffiti (according to the Sioux City Police Department).

Around 8:36 p.m., Friday, a Sioux City resident, posted photos on Facebook showing how the front of the white concrete structure had been covered in graffiti. Around 9:50 p.m., workers were seen at the music pavilion going over the various tags with white paint.

However, photos from this morning appear to show that certain spots were vandalized a second time.

"Just more gang graffiti, the east and the south of the bandshell," Sioux City Patrol Officer Mark Pennings said. According to him, multiple tags were in places where fresh white paint had already been applied.

"Quite a bit that had been painted over at least once," he said.

Pennings shared that there's one name that can be made out from the graffiti but there's no suspect or suspects at this time.

"I’m assuming it’s a tag name or a gang name," he said.

As for the frequency of this kind of thing happening, Pennings said calls about the bandshell being hit tend to come in during the spring and summer.

"I’m not sure if it’s because it’s right before they’re getting ready for Saturday in the Park," he said.

Sioux City Council moves ahead on $43,000 Grandview Park bandshell repairs The council approved a resolution to award a $43,394 service provider agreement to Kehm Contractors, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, for window replacement, shallow depth concrete repairs, tuckpointing and joint sealant for the 1930s structure.

In February of this year, The Sioux City Council approved a resolution to award a $43,394 service provider agreement to Kehm Contractors, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, for window replacement, shallow depth concrete repairs, tuckpointing and joint sealant for the 1930s structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

At the time of the resolution's approval, Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the project was related to "wear and tear," not to two incidents of vandalism that occurred at the park in the summer of 2020. In June and July of that year, the bandshell was targeted with graffiti.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

