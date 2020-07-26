Grandview Park bandshell spray painted again; police have no suspects

SIOUX CITY -- The Grandview Park bandshell was targeted with graffiti again this weekend, just a month after a similar incident of vandalism.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the bandshell was spray painted either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The department had not made any arrests and did not have any suspects as of Sunday evening.
Phrases visible on the bandshell Sunday included "No Justice No Peace," a protest expression commonly seen after incidents of police misconduct, as well as the letters "FTP," an abbreviation for an obscene anti-police phrase.
By Sunday evening it appeared as though a partial cleanup job had begun -- either by painting over the graffiti or possibly power-washing the structure -- as the graffiti was considerably fainter than it appeared earlier in the day.
Just a month ago, on June 25, Sioux City Police arrested a Sioux City man in connection with a vandalism incident at the bandshell that was much the same as the one this weekend.
The suspect in the June vandalism case, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila, was found in Grandview Park in the early morning hours June 25 and was charged with criminal mischief and meth-related charges.
City crews had cleaned up the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, later that same day after the June vandalism.
McClure encouraged anyone with information on the vandalism to contact the Sioux City Police Department.
