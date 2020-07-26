You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Grandview Park bandshell spray painted again; police have no suspects
View Comments
alert

Grandview Park bandshell spray painted again; police have no suspects

{{featured_button_text}}
Grandview Park bandshell

The Grandview Park bandshell was discovered vandalized Sunday. The graffiti, barely visible in this photo after an apparent cleanup effort, included some anti-police messaging. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Grandview Park bandshell was targeted with graffiti again this weekend, just a month after a similar incident of vandalism

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the bandshell was spray painted either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The department had not made any arrests and did not have any suspects as of Sunday evening. 

Phrases visible on the bandshell Sunday included "No Justice No Peace," a protest expression commonly seen after incidents of police misconduct, as well as the letters "FTP," an abbreviation for an obscene anti-police phrase. 

By Sunday evening it appeared as though a partial cleanup job had begun -- either by painting over the graffiti or possibly power-washing the structure -- as the graffiti was considerably fainter than it appeared earlier in the day. 

Just a month ago, on June 25, Sioux City Police arrested a Sioux City man in connection with a vandalism incident at the bandshell that was much the same as the one this weekend. 

The suspect in the June vandalism case, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila, was found in Grandview Park in the early morning hours June 25 and was charged with criminal mischief and meth-related charges. 

City crews had cleaned up the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, later that same day after the June vandalism. 

McClure encouraged anyone with information on the vandalism to contact the Sioux City Police Department. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+10
Saturday in the Park: When Aretha Franklin came to town
Music

Saturday in the Park: When Aretha Franklin came to town

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

The performance may have been at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, 2015. But the show began several days earlier when Franklin and company arrived by bus. SITP organizers tracked her moves and waited anxiously for the queen’s arrival. Here’s their story.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Berkley Bedell boat parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News