Grandview Park to close to motor vehicle traffic Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Grandview Park will close to motor vehicles from Tuesday morning until Tuesday night so that the city's contractor can begin pouring the bases for the new water tanks.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that vehicle entrances on Stone Park Boulevard and 24th Street will be utilized for construction traffic only. During the closure, the park will remain open to pedestrians.

Motorists are being asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

