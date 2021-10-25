 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grandview Park to close to motor vehicle traffic Tuesday

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Grandview Park will close to motor vehicles from Tuesday morning until Tuesday night so that the city's contractor can begin pouring the bases for the new water tanks. 

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that vehicle entrances on Stone Park Boulevard and 24th Street will be utilized for construction traffic only. During the closure, the park will remain open to pedestrians. 

Motorists are being asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

Road closed
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Supply chain issues still harming economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News