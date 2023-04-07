SIOUX CITY -- Firefighters battled a grass fire south of the Floyd Monument Friday afternoon.

Hazy white smoke billowed across the road, as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze in a ditch between Lewis Boulevard and Interstate 29.

Sioux City police officers had southbound traffic blocked off at the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and Lincoln Way, shortly after 3:30 p.m., and, then, later, at the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Avenue.

Temperatures were in the upper 60s and winds were gusting at 16 miles per hour from the southwest around the time of the fire.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. for portions of Northwest Iowa, far Southeastern South Dakota and far Northeastern Nebraska. Warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

A fire weather watch is in effect for Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida counties in Iowa, as well as Dixon and Dakota counties in Nebraska and Union County, South Dakota, from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.