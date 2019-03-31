NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A large-scale grass fire has broken out at the planned community of Wynstone and has spread to the Adams Homestead and State Nature Preserve.
A haze of smoke was visible in parts of North Sioux City Saturday afternoon, as the fire spread closer to the back yards of Wynstone homes. The fire also spread to the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve and shut down the Lake Loop trail system there.
Further details on the fire were not immediately available, as fire crews from North Sioux City, the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and others were busy fighting the fire.
This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.